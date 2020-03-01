Is OnePlus getting into the habit of occasionally spoon-feeding the world with concept phones? The OnePlus Concept One comes to mind; the company revealed he concept smartphone at CES at the beginning of January.

Now both the Indian and UK Twitter accounts are teasing a “surprise” for March 3. Before you get your hopes up, chances are high this is not a phone or a product per se. The company could be showing off some advancements or technology which, in turn, might end up inside a product later.

We’re not quite sure what to make of the teaser video (below) and the pictures (bottom), which show off something industrial. Let us know below what you’re best guess is, and if you’re spotting something we might have missed.