Samsung is all set to introduce its two new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, later today. While we all are (patiently) waiting for the clock to hit 10, OnePlus seems to have some other plans for today.

The company has posted a short cryptic teaser on its Instagram, and Twitter handles showcasing some kind of dual screen foldable smartphone. The caption of these videos is “8.11 10am ET” suggesting that OnePlus will have some kind of announcement to make later today. Accidentally (or not?) this is the same time when Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 event starts.

OnePlus is looking to steal some of Samsung’s thunder by announcing its own foldable kind of a smartphone at the same time as Samsung’s major event. Not much can be taken away from the video as it just shows two screens with a video of a “Galaxy” playing on the two screens. The teaser doesn’t show if the foldable phone, or whatever it is, will have two distinct screens or will it have one foldable screen like Samsung’s flagship.

No rumors and leaks of the OnePlus foldable smartphone have surfaced up until now, which makes it hard to believe that OnePlus has a mega-announcement lined up for 10 AM ET. There is a slight possibility that OnePlus might be planning to release a dual-screen accessory, similar to the LG’s G8X ThinQ dual-screen smartphone cover, for its latest OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones.

In either case, we’ll keep you updated. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for our coverage of every major announcement from OnePlus and Samsung. Make sure to hang around for some hot takes, and in-depth reviews dropping soon on the Pocketnow YouTube channel.

Do you expect OnePlus to announce a new foldable smartphone at the same time as Samsung? Or do you think it will be some kind of dual-screen accessory only? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!