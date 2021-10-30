We have received several Halloween special event savings over the past days, and yes, an occasional Early Black Friday deal here and there. However, OnePlus seems to be taking the whole Early Black Friday deals above and beyond, as the company is already teasing an entire month of savings starting on November first.

Savings will be crazy next month at OnePlus.com. The company is teasing a massive sales event that will be live all through November. Naturally, savings will vary depending on the market, so you will have to head over to the promo page to find out just what is coming your way. For instance, the US store offers the latest devices and several bundles, starting with the latest OnePlus 9 Pro that currently receives a $100 discount, leaving it available for $969. This model packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, along with 65W fast charging support, a beautiful Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, and a Hasselblad camera for mobile.

You will also see the vanilla variant selling for $659, which will get $70 savings to anyone interested, while the 8T sells for $499 after a $250 discount. The OnePlus 9 comes with the same Snapdragon 888 processor as the 9 Pro, but it packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In contrast, the 8T packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but this model is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Bundles are also available starting at $599 when you pick up the Power Sound Bundle that includes a new OnePlus 8T and a pair of Buds Pro, which will also get you $299.99 savings. The Pro Combo sells for $999, and it comes with a 9 Pro and the Buds Pro; the Style and Power Bundle and the Power Pro Bundle are also available, so check them out.