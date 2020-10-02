OnePlus is ready to unveil its next smartphone – the OnePlus 8T – during an online event on October 14, but that will not be the only device that arrives this month. As per leaks, OnePlus is planning to unveil five other devices later this month, in addition to the OnePlus 8T, and one of them might be a pair of new true wireless earbuds. Ending the speculation, OnePlus has tweeted an official teaser image that apparently shows the silhouette of its next true wireless earbuds. And if there was any doubt regarding what device it is, the tagline – “A whole new world of sound” – confirms what we’ve been anticipating all along.

Now, OnePlus has not revealed any technical details about these about earbuds and what they will be called. However, as per a series of riddles posted by the company on Twitter, the upcoming earbuds will weigh just 4.35 grams, which means they will be lighter than the OnePlus Buds. Additionally, OnePlus teased that its next earbuds will give you a totally immersive sound experience and that they will support fast charging as well.

And in case you’re wondering that the devices being teased by OnePlus can be a pair of over-the-ear headphones or wired Bluetooth earphones, the company clarifies that as well. The last teaser says “sets your music free”, which is also the marketing phrase used for the OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds. Now, coming to the name, reliable leakster Max J. recently claimed that the upcoming true wireless earbuds from the company might be called OnePlus Buds Z.

Also, if you look closely at the teaser images shared by OnePlus, it appears to be a top-view of silicone eartips, which means we are looking at an in-ear design on the OnePlus Buds Z similar to the AirPods Pro, and not the rounded half in-ear approach of the OnePlus Buds. And thanks to an in-ear design, there are speculations that the OnePlus Buds Z might also offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for a more immersive listening experience.