OnePlus starts rolling out stable Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 to OnePlus 9 series

While we all are seemingly waiting for the next set of OnePlus flagship devices, the OnePlus 10 series, the company isn't forgetting about the OnePlus 9 owners. OnePlus has rolled out the stable Oxygen OS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus 9 series devices. This comes nearly five weeks after Google rolled out Android 12 to the Pixel devices.

The new software is based on Android 12. It brings changes like new design language, customizable dark mode, new additions to Shelf, updates to Always-on-Display, and much more. Here's the official changelog from OnePlus (via Android Authority):

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work-Life Balance Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures



Download Oxygen OS 12 for OnePlus 9 series

You can now download Oxygen OS 12 on your OnePlus 9 smartphone. You can head over to the settings on your OnePlus 9 smartphone and check for updates. Otherwise, you can also download the appropriate update package using the links given below (via XDA Developers) and then install the update by going to the Settings > System > System Updates, and then selecting the “Local Upgrade” option from the top right corner. Here are the links:

Via: XDA Developers