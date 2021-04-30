OnePlus 8 Pro

You can currently save some money on the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T. Head over to OnePlus.com, where you will find the OnePlus 8 Pro getting a $300 discount. However, for a limited time only, you can make this go up to $400. Just apply code ‘SPRING8PRO100’ at checkout, and get your new 8 Pro for just $599. This phone comes with a 120Hz Fluid Display, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, Warp Charge 30, wireless charging, and a quad-camera with a 48MP primary sensor.

The OnePlus 8T isn’t as powerful as the 8 Pro, but it comes with the same 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, Warp Charge 65, a 120Hz Fluid Display, and the same 48MP primary sensor on its quad-camera setup. Now, if you download the OnePlus Store app on your current phone, you can add a coupon in the offers tab, which will get you a free protective case until April 30. If you’re wondering about the price, you can get one for $599 after a $150 discount.

You can also score savings on a new Sony X80J 55-inch 4K Smart TV, as it currently comes with an on-page coupon you can clip on to add $48 savings, meaning you can get one for just under $700. Another option to consider is the Sony X800H 55-inch TV, which’s even more affordable, as it’s selling for $698 after a $101.99 discount. However, if you’re a Samsung fan and you want a large 86-inch display, you can check out the Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV that’s currently getting a $402 discount which leaves it available for $1,798.

Other Amazon deals bring the HP Chromebook X360 with a 12-inch HD+ touchscreen, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a $90 discount, leaving it at $280, and the JBL Charge 4 is available for $130 with $20 savings.

