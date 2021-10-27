OnePlus is currently offering amazing discounts on its latest OnePlus 9 series and previous models over at its website. The most compelling deal will allow you to purchase a new 9 Pro for just $999. Indeed, this may not seem like a killer deal, but it becomes more enjoyable when you realize that this new phone comes bundled with a pair of Buds Pro. The bundle would usually cost you $1,219, but today’s deal will let you save $219.99. You will also be able to choose between the Morning Mist and the Pine Green color variant, which come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Plus, you get a beautiful 120Hz Fluid Display, support for 65W Ultra Fast Charting and 50W wireless charging, as well as a Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

You can also grab the vanilla variant for $659, which is $70 less than its regular selling price. You can also get this model bundled with a pair of Buds Pro, and savings will go up to $109.99. The OnePlus 8T is even more affordable than before, as it now sells for $499, which translates to $250 less than its original $749 price tag. This model comes with Warp Charge 65, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 120Hz Fluid Display. Finally, the OnePlus 8 is getting a $300 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $399. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

We have also spotted interesting deals on the Sony Alpha a6600 Mirrorless Digital Camera with an 18-135mm Lens that’s currently getting a $200 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $1,598 over at Adorama. The Sony ZV-1 Compact 4K HD Camera is a more affordable option that’s receiving a $50 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $698. Or get a Sony ZV-1 20.1MP 4K HD Digital Camera Bundle for $798 after a $50 discount.