OnePlus introduced Zen Mode – aimed at helping users put down their phones to focus on important tasks – last year with the launch of its OnePlus 7 series. The meditation-focused app was updated with new changes in OxygenOS 11, which is in open beta phase as of now. The latest version of the app was available only on OnePlus 8 series running the Android 11 version of its OxygenOS. Now, the company is bringing the latest Zen-Mode update to the phones running Android 10.

The latest development was first reported by our friends at XDA-Developers. Basically, Zen Mode is to bring the company’s proprietary digital detox and meditation solution. It is OnePlus’ take on Google’s Digital Wellbeing initiative.

For reference, the updated Zen Mode app enables the option to create a virtual room and invite friends to join and start a focus challenge together. It also introduced a variety of themes to enhance the user’s immersive meditation experience. It also comes with the ability to let you record your daily Zen moments and review your progress towards concentration and focus.

The new Zen Mode was first showcased by the company with HydrogenOS 11, which is a Chinese version of OxygenOS 11. It is also available globally for the users testing OxygenOS 11. You can read about all the new features in OxygenOS 11 here.

You can check out the new update through the Google Play Store. Further, one can also sideload the APK from APKMirror.