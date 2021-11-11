OnePlus smartphones, Apple AirPods Pro and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of Android smartphones, headphones, and more that are currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, the OnePlus 8T can now be yours for just $390 after a $210 price drop, considering that this model usually sells for $600.However, you will have to settle for the Aquamarine Green version, as the Lunar Silver model is just receiving a $22 discount, meaning you can get yours for $578. Either way, you will be able to score a new smartphone with a 120Hz Display, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This device will also get topped off amazingly fast as it supports 65W Warp Charge and a decent camera setup that packs a 48MP primary shooter.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is another option to consider, as it is receiving an 18 percent discount, which translates to $190 savings. This means that you can get your new and shiny OnePlus 9 Pro on its Pine Green variant for $879. This device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 120Hz refresh rate Fluid Display, 65W Ultra Fast Charge, and a Hasselblad Quad camera with a primary 48MP camera. And if you want the Morning Mist color option, it is available for $889.

OnePlus 8T OnePlus 9 Pro Pine Green AirPods Pro

You will also find the latest Apple AirPods Pro on sale. These wireless earphones are now available for $190 after a $59 discount that represents 24 percent savings. The latest version of the AirPods Pro feature the same Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode features as the previous version. However, they come with an improved MagSafe Charger. The second-generation AirPods are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for just $89 after a massive $70 discount.