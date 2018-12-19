Could this be the first OnePlus smartphone with 5G?
Maybe OnePlus is ok with talking about future smartphones and projects, but this might be something not planned. A picture, during a small meeting including Pete Lau, could show us the next device from the company.
A picture was taken during a presentation, where Pete Lau is standing in front of what could be the next OnePlus smartphone. This image was made public in Twitter thanks to teenage tipster Ishan Agarwal, and speculation starts building up. This could be the successor of the OP 6T or the company’s first 5G smartphone. According to Agarwal, this device is still in prototype stage, and it probably won’t be the final design. Maybe this leak was intentional, maybe it wasn’t. What do you think?
EXCLUSIVE! Here's your first look at an upcoming OnePlus Device I don't know much about. This image shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking. That's Pete (CEO of OP) in the img and the device itself. pic.twitter.com/Yau9EsgSDy
— Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 19, 2018
