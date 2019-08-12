OnePlus smart TV coming in September in four flavors, report suggests

Almost a year ago, in September, reports, and tiny bits of official information, started mentioning the possibility of OnePlus announcing a smart TV sometime this year. Fast forward to August this year, reports mention a possible September launch for the OnePlus smart TV, based on Bluetooth certifications and unnamed sources.

Last week of September, between the 25th and the 30th, is when the report suggests OnePlus will announce its smart TV. Said device will allegedly ship with a display made by TPV Display Technologies Pvt. Ltd., but the company doesn’t apparently have any OLED panels, which, according to the report, doesn’t rule out the possibility of another OnePlus smart TV equipped with an OLED display.

At least four display sizes — 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch — are expected to launch in at least three markets: U.S., China, and India. These models will all be powered by Android, offer a unique user experience, and feature AI and a voice assistant, though it’s not clear whether it will be Google Assistant, Alexa, or OnePlus’ own take on it.