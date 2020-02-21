Author
OnePlus announced that it is dropping an additional hundred dollars of the price of the OnePlus 7T. This September 2019 device is now going for $499, but there are more promotions on the table.

You can get 50 percent off the OnePlus 7T when you add a line and port at T-Mobile, making this a $250 flagship.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 7T features a Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3 storage. The 6.55-inch AMOLED panel runs at 90Hz and has a resolution of 2400 x 1080, housing a 16MP shooter inside the notch, and a fingerprint scanner underneath the display.

The camera system consists of a main 48MP shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle unit, capable of 2x optical zoom and 4K video recording, in addition to the new Macro mode (2.5cm).

Everything is powered by a 3,800mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

