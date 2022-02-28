OnePlus shares its achievements in 2021 and plans for 2022

Earlier this month, we saw information from Counterpoint Research claiming that OnePlus was the only Android brand to grow in the IS market. The company allegedly achieved 286 percent growth in the US in 2021, and it seems that the information was true, as OnePlus has now officially released every important milestone achieved in 2021, at the same time that it reveals some of its plans for this year.

We found tons of exciting information over at OnePlus Forums, as Pete Lau reached out to the company’s fans to reveal that 2021 has been OnePlus’ most successful year yet. The company reached the highest annual shipment numbers in all of its history, as it managed to ship 11 million devices around the world. Further, this success continues with the OnePlus Nord smartphone line that surpassed the 10 million mark in units sold.

Hello friends, It’s been 5 months since we introduced OnePlus 2.0 and, as we move deeper into 2022, I have a few updates regarding the future of OnePlus I’d like to share with you. In 2021, OnePlus shipped 11 million smartphones globally – the highest annual shipment in OnePlus history. In addition, the OnePlus Nord smartphone line has surpassed a total of 10 million units sold – a remarkable achievement for a product line that was only introduced in July 2020.

However, he didn’t stop there, as he also revealed the company’s plan with the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro that will finally hit the global market by the end of March. He explained that the company would debut a new retail model in India to improve customer satisfaction by increasing the synergy between its online and offline sales systems. OnePlus will continue to focus on its key markets, including India, the United States, Europe, and China, but it also plans to expand to Mexico and Canada later in 2022.

It’s because of you that 2021 was the most successful year in the OnePlus brand’s history. And I’m pleased to report that 2022 is off to a strong start with the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, which immediately became OnePlus’ fastest-selling smartphone on several Chinese e-commerce platforms, generating over ¥100 million in the first second of open sales. Following the incredible sales achievements of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, I’m happy to announce the device will launch in North America, India, and Europe by the end of March 2022.

Pete Lau also talked about the new HyperBoost Gaming Engine that comes packed with “new gaming features designed to deliver a smoother and more stable gaming experience for users – these include GPA Frame Stabilizer, O-Sync, and GPU Load Control (GLC). HyperBoost will be available for the OnePlus 10 Pro when it launches in India, Europe, and North America via an OTA update.” And don’t worry about draining you battery after several hours of intense gaming, as the company will also introduce 150W SUPERVOOC charging. This feature “will debut first on a OnePlus smartphone in the second quarter of 2022.”

Finally, we have also received word about the new version of OxygenOS. Remember that OnePlus announced that it was going to work with OPPO to develop a new OS by merging the codebase for both OxygenOS and ColorOS? Well, it is not happening.

While OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be developed on the same codebase – to allow for faster updates and better build quality – OxygenOS and ColorOS will remain independent brand properties. This new course was taken in accordance with feedback from our Community – we understand users of OxygenOS and ColorOS want each operating system to remain separate from each other with their own distinct properties. Our software philosophy for OxygenOS has always been to offer users a light and clean experience that is close to stock Android and oriented towards usage globally. With OxygenOS 13, we want to deliver an experience that long-time OnePlus users will be familiar with while ensuring it upholds hallmarks of OxygenOS, like a fast and smooth experience, burdenless design, and ease of use. OxygenOS 13 will retain its unique visual design and a range of exclusive customization features.

You can read the full post at OnePlus Forums.

Source:OnePlus