OnePlus is rolling out a new feature called OnePlus Scout to its launcher in India. The feature allows you to easily look for anything on your device, from contacts to files. It also enables users to look for nearby places and offers more additional information. It shows news and weather updates as well.

The OnePlus Scout Unified Search feature is rolled out with v4.7.2_200818175549 update of the stock OxygenOS launcher app, reports Gadgets360. The users can look up locations, restaurants, or places nearby as well. Moreover, the feature allows users to quickly solve mathematical queries by using the Calculator app.

To enable, you need to install the latest version of OnePlus Launcher and you’ll see the OnePlus Scout set up from the app drawer. Moreover, you can also choose to control results based on your preferences from the OnePlus Scout settings. The company hasn’t announced any global roll out plans yet.