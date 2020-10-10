OnePlus has started the rollout of Oxygen OS 11 update based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The official OnePlus forum post says that the update has been released today via the stable channel, which means if you have a OnePlus 8 series device lying around, you’ll receive the OTA notification soon. OnePlus says that the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord will also be getting the OxygenOS 11 update “in the future,” but hasn’t provided a concrete release date for these smartphones.

#Android11 #OxygenOS11 for the #OnePlus8Pro is here! This is the Android version that's been confirmed launching on the #OnePlus8T in just a few days 😮 I love it! pic.twitter.com/lJstxbRC6e — Adam Conway (@AdamConwayIE) October 10, 2020

Oxygen OS 11 brings a fresh UI design, an always-on ambient display mode, new clock styles, Dark Mode shortcut key, and new themes for the Zen Mode. A quick reply feature for notifications from Instagram and WhatsApp has also been added to Game Space and the Gallery now supports Story functionality too. Here’s everything new that Oxygen OS 11 for the OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling brings to the table:

Oxygen OS 11 changelog