OnePlus has started the rollout of Oxygen OS 11 update based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The official OnePlus forum post says that the update has been released today via the stable channel, which means if you have a OnePlus 8 series device lying around, you’ll receive the OTA notification soon. OnePlus says that the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord will also be getting the OxygenOS 11 update “in the future,” but hasn’t provided a concrete release date for these smartphones.
Oxygen OS 11 brings a fresh UI design, an always-on ambient display mode, new clock styles, Dark Mode shortcut key, and new themes for the Zen Mode. A quick reply feature for notifications from Instagram and WhatsApp has also been added to Game Space and the Gallery now supports Story functionality too. Here’s everything new that Oxygen OS 11 for the OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling brings to the table:
Oxygen OS 11 changelog
- System
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.
- Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.
- Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.
- Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.
- Ambient Displsy
- Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)
- Zen Mode
- Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.
- Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.
- Gallery
- Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage.
- Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.
- Others
- The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -“Widget” – “Settings” – Select the widget.