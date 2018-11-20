OnePlus introduces OnePlus Roaming, doesn’t require SIM card

Oxygen OS Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 6 was released yesterday, and, as you’d expect, it bring the usual improvements and fixes. There’s nothing groundbreaking inside, as the update includes basic stuff like the addition of Video Enhancer, vibration upon ending a call, UI Improvements, and things of this sort. However, there is one important thing included in the update, and that’s OnePlus Roaming.

OnePlus Roaming appears to be a SIM-free data service that allows you to surf the internet. It only refers to data, not voice, but that shouldn’t be a problem as most instant messaging applications support voice and even video calls. OnePlus says it should work “globally in most of the countries/regions”, but there isn’t a specific list you can check for its availability.

It resides under Settings -> Wi-Fi & Internet -> OnePlus Roaming, and it’s a two-step process. You have to purchase a package, after which you need to enable the package. Pricing will most likely depend from country to country or region.

Note that this is for the OnePlus 6 only, but we’re pretty sure the 6T will get it as well. As for previous models, that’s yet unknown, and up to OnePlus to decide.