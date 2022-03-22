We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

OnePlus 10 Pro allegedly only one of six upcoming devices this year, report claims

By Roland Udvarlaki March 22, 2022, 8:04 am
OnePlus smartphones Source: OnePlus

OnePlus made several massive changes to its business in recent months and years, and it appears that the company wants to introduce several new smartphones this year. A new rumor from a reliable source claims that the company might announce six more devices this year. The rumor comes from the same source who recently reported that OnePlus might introduce a new Nord branded smartwatch.

Yogesh Brar, from 91Mobiles, claims that OnePlus might announce six new smartphones in 2022. OnePlus used to be a company that announced three or four devices annually, and it’s a big step up, since the company will also have to provide regular software updates, support, and security patches for even more devices.

OnePlus 10 Pro Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest
Source: OnePlus

The rumor claims that the recently announced OnePlus 10 Pro may finally get its international debut sometime at the end of this month. This isn’t too surprising, given that we already knew that it was going to launch in the next few weeks.

The second device on the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which may be unveiled in April. The standard Nord CE 2 5G was announced in the middle of February with a MediaTek 900 chipset, 6/8GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of storage. Next up on the list is the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is rumored to launch at the end of April or in early May. The OnePlus 10R may get announced in May, which is in line with the leaks that we’ve seen so far.

The OnePlus Nord 3, which may be called the “Nord Pro”, is set to become official in July. The phone could pack a 6.7-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 with 12GB of RAM, and the 150W Super Flash Charge technology that OPPO showed off at MWC 2022. Last but not least is the OnePlus 10 Ultra, which may be called the OnePlus 10 Pro Plus, that could launch in late Q3, sometime around September.

