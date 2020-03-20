Up next
OnePlus is known for experimenting with the design and surface finish of its phones with each new generation, but only a few of them see the light of the day. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now shared images of OnePlus phone designs that were never released, and some of them actually look stunning.

One of the most recent designs that were axed was a marble finish on the OnePlus 7T, and to be honest, it simply looks amazing. The gold trim around the camera module, sides, and the OnePlus logo give a beautiful contrast to the matte marble finish.

We also get a glimpse of an unreleased gradient blue version of the OnePlus 6 with a glossy finish, alongside another one with a matte denim look. Lastly, OnePlus also appears to have experimented with an all-white paintjob, but eventually decided against releasing it.

Source: Pete Lau

