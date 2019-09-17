OnePlus reveals OnePlus 7T launch dates

When it comes to the OnePlus 7T launch date, we’ve been hearing two dates in the reports over the past couple of weeks: September 26, and October 10. While we thought these are conflicting reports, it turns out that both are spot on. OnePlus today revealed the launch dates for the new OnePlus 7T, and there will apparently be an initial device reveal, followed up by an actual launch.

There will be an online reveal of the OnePlus 7T in North America on September 26th at 10:30 AM EST, which will be live streamed on the OnePlus website, YouTube, and the company’s social media. On the same day, there will be an offline event at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi at 19:00 IST.

On October 10, there will be an official OnePlus 7T Series Launch Event which will take place at the Magazine London Theater at 16:00 BST.

“Alongside the product launch events, OnePlus will also amplify its visual identity for this launch campaign. The visual system design encapsulates the brand’s passion for delivering user-centric breakthrough innovation“, said the company in its press release.

Both the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro are expected to be unveiled, however, as we’ve recently heard, the OnePlus 7T Pro is not likely to make it to the United States.