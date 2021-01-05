OnePlus recently launched two new budget Android devices under the Nord brand. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 were announced for the EU and North American markets. However, the company didn’t reveal their pricing and availability for the latter. Now, it has announced the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 price for the North American market.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 will be available for sale in the United States and Canada on OnePlus.com beginning Friday, January 15, 2021, at 10:00 am ET. Pre-sale will begin on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 10:00 am ET. The e-commerce pricing is as follows:

Model name Memory Colors Price OnePlus Nord N10 5G 6GB + 128GB

(+expandable) Midnight Ice $299.99 – USD

$389.00 – CAD OnePlus Nord N100 4GB + 64GB

(+ expandable) Midnight Frost $179.00 – USD

$239.00 – CAD

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N10 will also be available for pre-orders starting Friday, January 8th at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a mid-range 5G chipset.

On the optics front, the device sports a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters. it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and has room for a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB expandable storage.

OnePlus Nord N100

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 features a 6.52-inch display. There is no high refresh rate here. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with 13MP main lens, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging and has a 3.5mm audio jack.

Specification OnePlus Nord N10 5G OnePlus Nord N100 Display 6.49-inch with 90Hz refresh rate 6.52-inch SoC Snapdragon 690 Snapdragon 460 RAM & Storage 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (microSD expandable to 512GB) 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage Battery & Charging 4,300mAh Warp Charge 30T 5,000mAh with 18W charging Rear Camera(s) 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP monochrome 13MP main lens, 2MP bokeh, 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP 8MP Port(s) USB-C3.5mm audio jack USB-C3.5mm audio jack Software Oxygen OS 10.5 Oxygen OS 10.5 Other Features Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor