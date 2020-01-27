Author
Tags

OnePlus phones have garnered widespread acclaim with their excellent price to value ratio, but one area where they lag behind Samsung and Huawei flagships is the camera output. OnePlus recently conducted an Open Ears Forum in New York where it took feedback from its community and has outlined the camera upgrades coming to its existing and upcoming phones.

The company says its first priority is tuning all cameras to have identical exposure so that white balance issues are resolved. OnePlus has also promised that an upgrade for autofocus mechanism at both hardware and software level will arrive next year.

Moving forward, software updates will improve the skin tone consistency produced by the cameras on OnePlus phones, and achieving it is high on the priority list. Also, upcoming OnePlus smartphones will support super stabilisation feature for 4K video capture among other upgrades.

Source: OnePlus Forum
Via: GMSArena

You May Also Like

Motorola smartphone flaunting a hole-punch display and stylus support leaked

Motorola is allegedly gearing up to launch a new phone that will offer stylus support.
  • Lee
  • 27 January 2020
  • 12:00EST

Poco X2 set to launch on February 4 packing a 64-megapixel camera, 120Hz display

Poco has announced that its next smartphone – the Poco X2 – will be launched on February 4 in India.
  • Lee
  • 27 January 2020
  • 08:00EST

Nokia 9.2 PureView with Snapdragon 865, bezel-less design might debut soon

The Nokia 9.2 PureView is claimed, according to recent reports, to launch after June 20, but an MWC 2020 debut cannot be ruled out.
  • Lee
  • 27 January 2020
  • 06:00EST