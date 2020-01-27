OnePlus phones have garnered widespread acclaim with their excellent price to value ratio, but one area where they lag behind Samsung and Huawei flagships is the camera output. OnePlus recently conducted an Open Ears Forum in New York where it took feedback from its community and has outlined the camera upgrades coming to its existing and upcoming phones.

The company says its first priority is tuning all cameras to have identical exposure so that white balance issues are resolved. OnePlus has also promised that an upgrade for autofocus mechanism at both hardware and software level will arrive next year.

Moving forward, software updates will improve the skin tone consistency produced by the cameras on OnePlus phones, and achieving it is high on the priority list. Also, upcoming OnePlus smartphones will support super stabilisation feature for 4K video capture among other upgrades.

Source: OnePlus Forum

Via: GMSArena