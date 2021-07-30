2021 has been a rather interesting and exciting year for OnePlus. The company has launched tons of new affordable devices thanks to its popular Nord series, while its main series is now considered to be in the flagship category. And even though we may not get a new OnePlus 9T Pro or a 9T at all, it seems that the company is heading in the right direction, as recent reports show amazing growth.

OnePlus is a different company from the one that gave us several flagship killers years ago. It is now a different beast. According to recent information from CounterPoint Research, OnePlus was the fastest growing OEM in the US in the first half of 2021, reaching 428 percent YoY growth. You can’t deny that this is rather impressive, considering that the company entered the US Market just three years ago with the OnePlus 6T.

Still, things get even more impressive when we find that the company has recently announced its global shipment numbers.

“Global technology brand OnePlus today announced a significant milestone for its global smartphone shipments, reporting a 257% YoY shipment growth globally for the first half of 20211. The brand also achieved significant sales growth across each of its key markets including the United States, Europe, India and China in the first half of 2021, driven by its global smartphone portfolio including its latest flagship series, the OnePlus 9 series, and its new mid-range products, the Nord and Nord N series.”

What’s even more amazing is knowing that OnePlus has managed these amazing numbers while the tech world is still being affected by an ongoing pandemic. Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus said,

“Despite a number of significant global challenges, 2020 was a remarkable year for OnePlus as we updated our business strategy to expand our user base. This year, we continued to strengthen our flagship offering by taking a big step in building a truly premium camera system with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, while introducing even more accessible products with the OnePlus Nord product line. The growth we see now demonstrates that our approach to offering a premium experience together with competitive pricing is in line with our community’s needs.”

We will have to wait and see how the company’s new decisions may affect or improve these numbers. Remember that rumors claim that OnePlus may skip this year’s T series, but that may be because of the global chip shortage, meaning that we could get a new T device next year. Also, OnePlus has recently joined OPPO, which will give us more years of major upgrades, and who knows what else.