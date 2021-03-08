Android manufacturers have been focusing on gaming and providing a gaming mode in their smartphones in some form or another. OnePlus’ gaming mode was called ‘Fanatic mode’, which was introduced with the OnePlus 7 series, and gradually rolled out to several older OnePlus devices. It was named so because the company had partnered with Fnatic, an eSports team. However, the partnership has ended. Hence, the name of OnePlus’ gaming mode is changing soon.

That's just lazy renaming

The latest development comes from a Reddit user u/T1Az who recently pointed out that OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7 series also brings a change for the Fnatic Mode. The OnePlus gaming mode has been renamed to “Pro Gaming Mode” in the latest Open Beta release. In our opinion, this is just lazy renaming on OnePlus’ part. They could have called it anything, but the company went for “Pro Gaming Mode.”

The folks over at XDA-Developers reached out to OnePlus for a comment on the status of its partnership with Fnatic. They received the following message:

“OnePlus’ partnership with Fnatic has come to its natural and mutual conclusion. Users of OnePlus devices who have enjoyed our Fnatic mode will continue to receive the same features and capabilities, but under a new Pro Gaming Mode name. The naming update will transition across devices starting from the 6 series. Fnatic has been a supportive partner to OnePlus, and we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate again in the future.”

No functional changes

The publication also reports that it found new “Pro Gaming Mode” strings in the OnePlus Games app. However, this renaming shouldn’t result in any functional changes as the OnePlus-Fnatic partnership has always been a branding/marketing collaboration.