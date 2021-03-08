OnePlus Fnatic
Via: XDA-Developers

Android manufacturers have been focusing on gaming and providing a gaming mode in their smartphones in some form or another. OnePlus’ gaming mode was called ‘Fanatic mode’, which was introduced with the OnePlus 7 series, and gradually rolled out to several older OnePlus devices. It was named so because the company had partnered with Fnatic, an eSports team. However, the partnership has ended. Hence, the name of OnePlus’ gaming mode is changing soon.

That's just lazy renaming

The latest development comes from a Reddit user u/T1Az who recently pointed out that OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7 series also brings a change for the Fnatic Mode. The OnePlus gaming mode has been renamed to “Pro Gaming Mode” in the latest Open Beta release. In our opinion, this is just lazy renaming on OnePlus’ part. They could have called it anything, but the company went for “Pro Gaming Mode.”

The folks over at XDA-Developers reached out to OnePlus for a comment on the status of its partnership with Fnatic. They received the following message:

“OnePlus’ partnership with Fnatic has come to its natural and mutual conclusion. Users of OnePlus devices who have enjoyed our Fnatic mode will continue to receive the same features and capabilities, but under a new Pro Gaming Mode name. The naming update will transition across devices starting from the 6 series. Fnatic has been a supportive partner to OnePlus, and we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate again in the future.”

No functional changes

The publication also reports that it found new “Pro Gaming Mode” strings in the OnePlus Games app. However, this renaming shouldn’t result in any functional changes as the OnePlus-Fnatic partnership has always been a branding/marketing collaboration.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, Chromebooks and more are on sale right now
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the latest M1 powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Google Nest Audio and more on sale
OnePlus 8T review after two months
OnePlus 9 series pre-orders could include a surprise
The pre-orders are tipped to start on the launch day itself.
google pixel 5a onleaks voice
Google Pixel 5a leak shows a familiar design with an upgraded dual rear camera setup
The Google Pixel 5a is said to come equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED display while rocking a build strikingly similar to the Pixel 4a 5G.