It seems that this will be a great week cause this Monday has brought us a couple of great official announcements. First up, we saw Google launching the final version of Android 12, and it seems that things are just about to get better. OnePlus has also made an official announcement, where the company tells us that it will release the first OxygenOS 12-based Open Beta build for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The new version of OxygenOS 12 will feature several changes and improvements due to the recent codebase integration with ColorOS. However, OnePlus users will not lose the fast and smooth characteristics that make OxygenOS great.

The new version of OxygenOS is expected to deliver a fully upgraded experience since it is expected to be more stable and better at power management. However, improvements don’t stop there as the company has optimized OxygenOS 12 in three aspects, work, rest and play to help you relax when needed and to keep you focused on your job when you need to be more productive.

For example, OnePlus users will receive Light and Space, which creates a safe and chill space to help minimize unnecessary distractions in the user interface to provide a more immersive and comfortable experience. Zen mode and new Private Safe modes are the features that will make the best out of this recent change. The design of everything found in OxygenOS 12 will also look classy and simple thanks to its Geometric Deconstruction and Neumorphism.

Shelf and OnePlus Scout will get a wider range of customizations for users to create the best experience for each individual. You can customize this with feature cards of different sizes and background images. And the best part is that the integration of OnePlus Scout to Shelf for global users to help users find any content on their device.

Dark Mode also gets some improvements with OxygenOS 12, as users can choose between three different levels. This will give each person a choice to go really dark with the Enhanced version or opt for the other two lighter dark modes, including Gentle and Medium.

The gaming experience also gets better as OxygenOS 12 as it features a Toolbox 2.0, which will support fps floating windows, game filters, frame rate settings, and more. Plus, it supports Voice Modulator in PUBG, CODM, LOLM, FreeFire, and Fortnite, enabling you to change your voice during in0game chats to help you protect your privacy.