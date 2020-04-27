How often does a three-year-old phone receive a major Android OS upgrade? Rarely, unless that phone is Google’s own. However, OnePlus continues to be a bright spot in this regard. Need a fresh example? The company is upgrading the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T to Android 10, both of which were launched in 2017.

The Android 10 Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T won’t be available as an OTA and will require manual installation by downloading the zip package and using the local upgrade method. OnePlus has released this build to collect feedback and quash bugs before the stable Android 10 update is released.

Listed below is the changelog of Android 10 Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System

Brand new UI design brings light and fluid experience

Updated to Android 10

Full Screen Gesture (OP5T Only

Newly added Hidden Bar to allow left-right switches of recent apps

As for the stable update for all OnePlus 5 and 5T users out there, it will be released at some point in 2020 as per the company’s promised timeline.

Source: OnePlus Forum