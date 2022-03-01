OnePlus, Redmi, Realme confirm phones with Dimensity 8100 to launch soon

Earlier today, MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 8100 and 8000 chipsets. Soon after the announcement of the new chipsets, OnePlus, Redmi, and Realme have confirmed that they will launch an Android smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 soon.

The company shared these posts on Weibo (via Mukul Sharma) to announce that their new smartphones will be powered by the Dimensity 8100. Redmi's upcoming K50 Pro, Realme's GT3 Neo (which will also support 150W fast charging), and an unknown OnePlus device will be introduced with the Dimensity 8100 chipset. Though none of the companies have announced the launch dates of the new device, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi does "see you this month" suggesting it will hold a press conference to launch the K50 Pro in March.

MediaTek is hyping up its Dimensity 8100 chipset by saying that it will provide on-par performance with the flagship chipsets from Qualcomm, such as Snapdragon 888 and 870. For those unaware, the Dimensity 8100 comes with four ARM Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.85GHz each and four ARM Cortex A55 cores. Other features of the Dimensity 8100 includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4MB L3 cache, Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, AV1 decoding, and more.