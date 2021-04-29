OnePlus had a fantastic first quarter in Europe this year. As per an official forum post penned by Tuomas L. (Head of Strategy, OnePlus Europe), the company recorded a massive 388% jump in smartphone shipments in Q1 2021 compared to the same quarter last year. Bolstered by the huge jump in shipments, the net revenue from the European market also went up by an impressive 286% in the first quarter of 2021.

Notably, flagship phones contributed to 65% of the net shipments, while the budget-centric Nord family took 35% of the share. OnePlus credits the brand’s growth in Europe to a mix of factors that include bringing 5G phones to lower price points, reaching new markets, strengthening its retail ties by adding more partners, and diversifying into new product categories such as audio and fitness wearables.

OnePlus claims that it now has over 3 million users in Europe. Talking about region-wise contribution, OnePlus notes that Finland, Germany, and the UK emerged as the top three contributors to its revenue stream. Overall, North Europe emerged as the biggest revenue contributor as the region recorded over 300% growth in the first quarter of 2021.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord also emerged as the highest-selling Android phone in Q3 2020. In the Netherlands, OnePlus recorded an astounding 400% year-on-year growth. As per data from Counterpoint Research, OnePlus Nord was the top-selling mid-tier 5G phone in Finland and Denmark. To mark the favorable performance in the European market, the company will soon offer some exciting deals on the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus mentions that its latest flagship phones – the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro – have also received a warm reception. The company tried to shake things up a bit this year by working on one area that has so far been a chink in the armor of its phones – camera performance. The company partnered with Hasselblad and gave a massive upgrade to the camera hardware on the OnePlus 9 series, and it has actually yielded favorable results. You can watch Pocketnow’s OnePlus 9 Pro review to know how OnePlus executed a big leap this year: