OnePlus is doing some serious layoffs in Europe and is reportedly moving the business HQ from London to Helsinki. As per an Engadget report, regional offices in the UK, France, and Germany have seen the workforce decrease by as much as 80%, leaving only a barebones team operating in those countries.

However, OnePlus calls these layoffs “normal restructuring” so that the company could divert its focus to key markets. “Europe is a very important market for us and has been since the beginning of OnePlus. We’re doing some strategic restructuring in Europe, and in fact are even hiring in the region,” OnePlus’ spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The OnePlus team in Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, and Belgium is reportedly unaffected by the restructuring. OnePlus is yet to reveal the exact motive behind the move, but it appears that the coronavirus epidemic has had an adverse effect on business and internal restructuring was deemed necessary to manage resources.

Source: Engadget

