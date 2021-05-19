With the announcement of Android 12 at Google I/O came the beta reveal for the new OS. Many companies are taking part in the Android 12 beta program, which is meant for Android fans and enthusiasts alongside developers. However, it seems like things aren’t going well at OnePlus’ end. The company has pulled the beta for its phones due to user reports of bricked OnePlus 9 devices.

OnePlus announced on its forum that it is pulling the Android 12 beta download links for the OnePlus 9 series “based on feedback from users in this thread.” Many users complained that their phones wouldn’t move past the “copy data” page, even if they opted not to copy data.

The same happened to me as I tried to install the Android 12 beta on my OnePlus 9. The phone does not go past the setup process where the device verifies your old Google account for FRP (factory reset protection). Others have also noted that rebooting the phone resulted in a boot loop. Further, even if you try rebooting via the power + volume down button, the phone wouldn’t move past the “copy data” screen.

If you are one of those affected, fret not. This kind of bricking is easy to fix with an EDL restore. XDA-Developers have a guide on how to use the tool to unbrick a device. It uses the Qualcomm chipset’s Emergency Download Mode to help you unbrick your OnePlus 9 devices.

It must be noted that a beta is not meant to be installed on your primary device. We don’t suggest you try out the beta software if you have only your primary device at your disposal. If you still want to experiment with Android 12, we suggest you wait for the official Open Betas in a few months.