OnePlus Prime Day deals let you save up to 40 percent on select devices

OnePlus has also decided to get in on the action, as you will find the company’s best devices on sale during Prime Day. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new OnePlus 10 Pro for just $800 after scoring a $100 discount. This will get you a new, unlocked device with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 display with 120Hz refresh rates, and a triple camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad.

If you want more power and more storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB storage option that comes with 12GB RAM, but unfortunately, you would have to pay $970 without any savings in sight. Still, you would get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8K video recording, and other great features.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you want more affordable options, you can grab last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro, that now sells for $700, after scoring a very aggressive 35 percent discount that will get you $369 savings. This model comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 120Hz Fluid display, 65W ultra-fast wired charging, and Alexa built-in. Or you can pick up the base model for just $500 after receiving a 32 percent discount, which will help you keep $230 in your pocket.

The OnePlus 9 has a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. But you get the same 120Hz Fluid Display, a Hasselblad triple camera, and the same 65W ultra-fast charging speeds.

And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider going for the OnePlus Nord N200 that sells for just $180 after scoring a $60 discount. This model comes with a 6.49-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rates, a large 5,00mAh battery, 64GB storage space, and other goodies.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership.

You will also find deals on the OnePlus Watch, that’s now available for $120 after seeing a $40 discount. Or go for the OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds, currently selling for $90 after a $60 discount, or save $40 and choose a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earbuds Headphones, which sell for $60.