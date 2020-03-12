OnePlus has committed to investing a cool $30 million to ‘to scale up and upgrade 5G research and development labs’. The company started experimenting with 5G back in 2016, and with the latest financial boost, the company now aims to amplify its focus on 5G research and development.

“5G is a top priority in our product strategy. We have been investing in 5G for years and we plan to further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos, and cloud storage services,” said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus’ announcement comes just over a day following Lau’s interview with CNET, in which he mentioned the company is going big on 5G. And starting with the OnePlus 8 series, the company’s commitment to the next generation of cellular connectivity will find a launch platform.