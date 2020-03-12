Author
Tags

OnePlus has committed to investing a cool $30 million to ‘to scale up and upgrade 5G research and development labs’. The company started experimenting with 5G back in 2016, and with the latest financial boost, the company now aims to amplify its focus on 5G research and development.

5G is a top priority in our product strategy. We have been investing in 5G for years and we plan to further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos, and cloud storage services,” said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus’ announcement comes just over a day following Lau’s interview with CNET, in which he mentioned the company is going big on 5G. And starting with the OnePlus 8 series, the company’s commitment to the next generation of cellular connectivity will find a launch platform.

You May Also Like

OPPO Find X2 official teasers confirm periscope camera and HDR10+ display

OPPO Find X2’s 120Hz 3K display will offer a peak brightness of 1200 nits and 240Hz touch sampling rate for improved response time.
HUAWEI Enjoy 10e

HUAWEI Enjoy 10e budget smartphone with a massive 5,000mAh battery launched in China

The phone is priced at 999 Yuan (~$142) for the base variant.

Redmi Note 9 Pro alleged live image shows quad cameras and flashy gradient design

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro is shown packing quad rear cameras in the leaked image, something that the company has already confirmed via teasers.