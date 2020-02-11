OnePlus-Google-Assistant-Ambient-Mode
Up next
Author
Tags

Android 10 brought several new features including the ‘Ambient Mode’, which essentially turns any Android smartphone into a smart display. The feature is finally making its way for the OnePlus phones.

According to OnePlus, the new Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode will be made available for OnePlus 3 and above. The Ambient Mode will be triggered when users plug-in their phones for charging.

The new feature allows users to access proactive information and suggestions on agenda, weather, reminders, and more from Google Assistant on their lock screen while the device is charging.

Ambient Mode can also be used as an interface to control smart home devices, display photos from Google Photos, control music playback, and more.

Source: OnePlus Forums

You May Also Like
Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual budget smartphone launched in India

Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display with a Dot Notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live

If you want to follow the event, live, as it unfolds (pun intended), you can do so at the source link below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 video trailer leaks, shows all three phones

This time around we’re looking at a promo video featuring all three devices in the line-up, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.