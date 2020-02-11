Android 10 brought several new features including the ‘Ambient Mode’, which essentially turns any Android smartphone into a smart display. The feature is finally making its way for the OnePlus phones.

According to OnePlus, the new Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode will be made available for OnePlus 3 and above. The Ambient Mode will be triggered when users plug-in their phones for charging.

The new feature allows users to access proactive information and suggestions on agenda, weather, reminders, and more from Google Assistant on their lock screen while the device is charging.

Ambient Mode can also be used as an interface to control smart home devices, display photos from Google Photos, control music playback, and more.

Source: OnePlus Forums