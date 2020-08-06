We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OnePlus has today announced that all of its smartphones that feature a 90Hz or higher refresh rate display (except OnePlus Nord) can now exclusively play hit battle royale game PUBG Mobile at 90fps. The list of OnePlus phones that support 90fps gameplay include the OnePlus 8 duo, OnePlus 7T pair and the OnePlus 7 Pro. 

The aforementioned OnePlus phones will offer exclusive access to PUBG Mobile at 90fps starting today and through September 7. The silky smooth PUBG Mobile experience at 90fps frame rate will be available to all players across the globe, except for users based in Mainland China, Japan, and Korea. 

OnePlus says the advantages of a 90fps gameplay will be evident in scenarios such as running, using a scope or looking out for fellow players. Earlier this year, OnePlus also partnered with Epic Games to enable 90fps Fortnite gameplay before any other smartphone out there. 

Source: OnePlus Forum

