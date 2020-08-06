OxygenOS is known for its smooth and fluid UI experience. OnePlus has refrained from cluttering the user experience since the beginning. However, it seems to be changing now. As Android Police reports, the company has struck a deal to add Facebook App installer, Facebook Services, and Facebook App Manager as a part of its system apps.

The OnePlus 8 series was the first lineup to arrive with Facebook pre-installed. However, not many noticed that there were Facebook services pre-installed as well. It all came to our notice after XDA-Developers’ Max Weinbach’s tweet:

I hate this so much pic.twitter.com/0cViyKaMGV — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 1, 2020

While you can uninstall the Facebook app, the underlying services and App installers remain in the system. However, you can disable them and it will not cause any problems to the phone. OnePlus plans on continuing shipping its phone with Facebook services for the foreseeable future in regions like North America, India, and Europe.