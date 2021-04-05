Following the footsteps of Samsung and Google, OnePlus launched its own wallet and digital payment service called OnePlus Pay in China back in 2020. The company announced the plans of introducing its own wallet service with the launch of the OnePlus 7T series. Now, as per a report, the service is coming out of China. The NFC-based OnePlus Pay mobile payments service is tipped to launch in India soon.

The latest development comes from tipster Mukul Sharma who took to Twitter to reveal that the Chinese company has filed the trademark for OnePlus Pay in India. In China, OnePlus Pay can be accessed via the company’s wallet app. However, it is still only exclusive to HydrogenOS, which is a China-specific UI for OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus is also ditching its China-specific UI in favor of OPPO’s ColorOS. It is still to be seen how the company mixes its services with OPPO’s UI.

With OnePlus Pay, users can make payments by opening the Wallet app and setting OnePlus Pay as the default NFC-based payments app on their phone. Once the users have entered the necessary banking details, the OnePlus Pay service will be activated and ready to go. When compared to the alternatives in the Chinese market, OnePlus said that its service is faster than the rivals that include WeChat and Alipay.

Furthermore, it is touted to be more convenient to use. OnePlus allows users to quickly fire up the service by double-pressing the power button. However, the service currently supports only a handful of apps.

With the launch of its payment service outside of China, OnePlus will be joining the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google in the growing list of smartphone makers that now offer their own mobile payments solution.