Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus is following in the footsteps of Samsung and Apple, and might soon launch a mobile wallet and digital payment service called OnePlus Pay. But as per a new report coming out of China, the service has already gone live for some users.

The OnePlus Pay service is currently live only for the OnePlus 7T series in China, and is visible on units running the latest version of HydrogenOS skin. As of now, there is support for only a handful of banks, but the list will expand soon.

A OnePlus official reportedly mentioned that OnePlus Pay will first be rolled out in China, and will then reach users in India and the United States. Notably, OnePlus announced plans to launch its own digital wallet service last year, and is now finally moving ahead.

Source: Tech Sina

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Price LEAKED, Just as HOT?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the leaked price of the Google Pixel 4a, new features of the iPhone 12’s 3D depth camera and more

We could get new iPad Pros with mini LED displays in Q4 2020

It seems that we could get a second iPad Pro launch this year, as a new report suggests that we would get one with a mini-LED display in Q4 2020
realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro

Realme 6 series to debut in Europe on March 24

The live-stream will commence at 10.00 AM CET on March 24.