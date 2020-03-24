Author
OnePlus is following in the footsteps of Samsung and Apple, and might soon launch a mobile wallet and digital payment service called OnePlus Pay. But as per a new report coming out of China, the service has already gone live for some users.

The OnePlus Pay service is currently live only for the OnePlus 7T series in China, and is visible on units running the latest version of HydrogenOS skin. As of now, there is support for only a handful of banks, but the list will expand soon.

A OnePlus official reportedly mentioned that OnePlus Pay will first be rolled out in China, and will then reach users in India and the United States. Notably, OnePlus announced plans to launch its own digital wallet service last year, and is now finally moving ahead.

Source: Tech Sina

