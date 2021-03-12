OnePlus Nord recently started receiving the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update. It came after two months of the release of the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta. The update brought some optimizations and improvements alongside a new Android flavor. However, it seems like the update also introduced a slew of bugs – so many of them that it forced OnePlus to pause the update.

According to the official forum post, the OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus Nord has been paused to “ensure a smooth user experience.” The company encountered some bugs that forced them to pause the rollout. Here’s what a community consultant wrote on the forum:

“The update has been temporarily paused to ensure a smooth user experience, due to some bugs that have been detected. We are now trying our best to investigate and will release an updated build ASAP in the near future. Users who have installed the previous version can get the issues fixed through the later version updates. Thank you very much for your patience.”

This was in reply to various users who had queries about the availability of Nord’s Android 11 update. Users who updated their Nord to the latest OxygenOS version have complained of issues such as battery drain, slow charging, and a broken app locker that prevents them from accessing their locked apps. One of the users wrote, “After updating to Android 11, there is so much lagging in OnePlus Nord. Whatsapp, Notification toggle, and other apps have become laggy. It’s really disappointing to feel like this! Also after the updates, the contrast is also unnatural.”

We expect OnePlus to fix the issues soon. However, there is no timeline for the update to roll out again. It is sad to see the state of the OnePlus phones’ update schedule, which has been one of the strongest points of the devices thus far.