Ever since OnePlus chief Pete Lau officially confirmed that the company is working on a smartwatch set to arrive early in 2021, there have been a lot of speculations around it. Now, an official OnePlus patent filing may have given us our first glimpse of the upcoming wearable device.

First spotted by the folks over at TechnikNews, the patent filed before the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA) contains schematics of a smartwatch. Starting with the design, the dial is around with a prominent ring around the periphery.

Image: DPMA

However, it is unclear if this ring works like a rotating bezel or as a capacitive bezel akin to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 respectively. Late last year, tipster Max J. also claimed that the OnePlus Watch will have a round profile, which appears to be the case after seeing the patent diagrams.

Additionally, we see two strap designs, one of which mimics the sporty silicone bands we’ve seen on the Apple Watch. The other one appears to rock a more traditional look and might turn out to be a pricier version with leather strap options. It looks like OnePlus will launch its upcoming smartwatch in two distinct looks targeted at a different audience. On the inner side, we see an array of sensors for measuring heart rate and other vitals.

Image: DPMA

However, there is no credible information regarding the software part. OnePlus originally shelved its smartwatch project because it thought Google’s Android-based Wear OS was not up to the mark at that time. It would be interesting to see if the OnePlus Watch debuts with a heavily-skinned version of Wear OS, or if it runs custom software just like the affordable smartwatches from the likes of Honor and Xiaomi.

However, do keep in mind that this is just a patent schematic we’re talking about, which means OnePlus might change plans down the road and the actual smartwatch might end up looking much different. Unfortunately, details such as inner hardware and fitness capabilities are still a mystery, and so are a concrete launch date and an asking price of the OnePlus smartwatch