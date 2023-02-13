The Android tablet market has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, with major players such as Samsung, Lenovo, HUAWEI, and now OnePlus offering a range of options to choose from. The BBK-owned brand recently introduced its OnePlus Pad at its Cloud 11 event (we even went hands-on with the device) and in this article, we will put the OnePlus Pad to the test and compare it with the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. We will compare their features, capabilities, and performance to find out which one is the better investment for you.

Technical Specifications

Feature OnePlus Pad Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Build Glass front, aluminum frame Glass front, aluminum frame Display 11.61-inch IPS LCD

144Hz refresh rate

2800 x 2000-pixel resolution

296 PPI

7:5 aspect ratio 11-inch TFT LCD

120Hz refresh rate

2560 x 1600-pixel resolution

274 PPI

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage RAM: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5)

Up to 12GB (LPDDR5) Storage: Up to 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Up to 256GB (UFS 3.1) Expandable Storage: No Memory: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Up to 256GB (UFS 3.1) Expandable Storage: Yes Camera Rear : 13MP, EIS, Up to 4K 30 fps

: 13MP, EIS, Up to 4K 30 fps Front: 8MP, EIS, Up to 1080p 30 fps Rear Primary: 13MP, f/2.0, AF Ultra-wide: 6 MP, f/2.2

Front: 12 MP, f/2.4, HDR Battery 9,510 mAh 8,000 mAh Charging 67W SuperVOOC (0-100% in 80 minutes) 45W wired, Super Fast Charging (0-100% in 80 min) Unlock Methods Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Fingerprint (side-mounted), Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Halo Green Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Operating System OxygenOS based on Android 13 Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, One UI 5 Starting Price N/A $699

OnePlus Pad The OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet. It has a large 11.6-inch display, powered by the Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. It supports 67W fast wired charging, and it can last for days using the large 9510 mAh battery. See at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want. See at Amazon See at Samsung

Design

The OnePlus Pad features a premium design, with a precision-cut aluminum frame and a unique "Star Orbit" pattern on the back. The tablet's large camera bump is prominently featured above the centered OnePlus logo on the back. Unlike the straight-edged design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the rounded edges of the OnePlus Pad make it comfortable to hold and use. The tablet is available in a single eye-catching Halo Green color.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, on the other hand, also features an all-aluminum body. It is both slimmer as well lighter than the OnePlus Pad, though it comes with a smaller battery. The back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a magnetic cutout that extends from the tablet's camera module, providing a secure and accessible location for the S Pen to be stored and charged. It comes in three colors: Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold.

Display

Moving on to the front displays, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and offers a pixel density of 274 PPI. This display supports Samsung's S Pen, which comes included in the box.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad features a similarly sized 11.61-inch LCD display with a higher resolution of 2800 x 2000 and an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz. While the specific type of display protection used by OnePlus has not been specified, the tablet features a 2.5D curved cover edge design that enhances its overall aesthetic. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad offers a higher pixel density of 296PPI, making it more clearer than the display on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. This display also supports the company's Stylo, OnePlus' first stylus, but it has to be purchased separately.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP main camera and a 6MP ultra-wide lens, while the OnePlus Pad features a single 13MP sensor. In terms of front-facing cameras, the OnePlus Pad boasts an 8MP camera on the top edge of the front display bezel, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a 12MP front-facing camera.

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is flush with the back, while the OnePlus Pad's camera module sits more prominently towards the center of the tablet. While some may view this as a more stable design, as it reduces the risk of the device wobbling on flat surfaces, it also results in an overly large camera bump given that it has only one primary sensor.

Talking about the numbers, the Tab S8's primary camera can capture HDR photos and record videos at up to 4K 60 fps, while the OnePlus Pad can only support up to 4K 30 fps video recording.

Performance

The OnePlus Pad is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. This processor is based on the 4nm node process and features one Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05 GHz, three Cortex-A710 clocked at up to 2.85 GHz, and four 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510 cores. Paired with a maximum of 12GB of RAM, the OnePlus Pad should be able to handle everyday multitasking with ease. This tablet runs on ColorsOS 13.1 (based on Android 13) out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is also powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This chipset also features one Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.00 GHz, three Cortex-A710 clocked at up to 2.50 GHz, and four 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510 cores. Although it has slightly lower clock speeds, the tablet is still capable of handling demanding tasks with ease. Initially launched with Android 12, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has been updated to the latest One UI 5, which is based on Android 13.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a big 8,000 mAh battery than can easily last for a full day with general use. It supports 45W fast charging, allowing you to top up the battery quickly, although it's not as fast as the 67W fast charging found on the OnePlus Pad. The latter boasts a massive 9,510 mAh battery, making it one of the largest in the tablet market, and also among the fastest-charging devices we've seen. OnePlus touts the Pad as having a 1-month standby time and a real-world battery life of two days, however, we're yet to verify these claims, and we'll have to rely on these lab results for the time being.

Other Features

Source: Pocketnow

SIM Connectivity : The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features support for both 5G and LTE networks allowing you to work on the go. In contrast, the OnePlus Pad does not have a SIM card slot for cellular connectivity.

: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features support for both 5G and LTE networks allowing you to work on the go. In contrast, the OnePlus Pad does not have a SIM card slot for cellular connectivity. Unlock Methods : The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 offers a convenient side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking, while the OnePlus Pad opts for facial recognition technology, but lacks a fingerprint scanner.

: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 offers a convenient side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking, while the OnePlus Pad opts for facial recognition technology, but lacks a fingerprint scanner. Samsung DeX on Galaxy Tab S8 : The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 offers a versatile experience, as it can be connected to any monitor and used as a full-fledged computing device complete with keyboard and mouse functionality. Unfortunately, the OnePlus Pad does not offer this capability.

: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 offers a versatile experience, as it can be connected to any monitor and used as a full-fledged computing device complete with keyboard and mouse functionality. Unfortunately, the OnePlus Pad does not offer this capability. Ecosystem Features: The OnePlus Pad is designed to work seamlessly with other devices, thanks to its ecosystem features. If you have a OnePlus smartphone, you'll get to enjoy features such as OTP sharing, cellular data sharing, cross-device copy-paste functionality, and more.