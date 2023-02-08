What are the differences between the 10th Generation iPad and OnePlus' first tablet, the OnePlus Pad? Here are the specs, dimensions and more.

During the February 7 launch event, OnePlus unveiled the new flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R, as well as the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds. Alongside the new devices, the company also entered the tablet market with its first OnePlus Pad tablet, equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, an 11.61-inch LCD display, and a 9510 mAh battery. We also have a detailed guide explaining the differences between the OnePlus 11 vs the OnePlus 10 Pro.

In this guide, we’ll compare how the OnePlus Pad goes head-to-head against the Apple iPad (2022), and see which one you should consider purchasing. Before we get started, we must mention that there’s no pricing available for the OnePlus Pad at the time of writing, but be sure to come back as we’ll update this post once it’s officially available.

Availability & Price

Apple’s iPad (10th Gen) starts at $449 for the 64GB model. The tablet is available in four colors, Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. The OnePlus Pad was announced on February 7 and hasn’t yet been released. The device will become available in the “coming weeks”.

OnePlus’ UK website states that pre-orders will start later in April, including a Google One 6-month 100GB benefit and trade-in discounts. The OnePlus Pad will have 128GB built-in storage, and come in a single colorway, Halo Green.

OnePlus Pad The OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet. It has a large 11.6-inch display, powered by the Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. It supports 67W fast wired charging, and it can last for days using the large 9510 mAh battery.

iPad 10th Generation The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.

Technical Specifications

Tablet iPad (10th Gen. - 2022) OnePlus Pad Dimensions 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 in (248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm) 10.16 x 7.46 x 0.26 in (258 x 189.4 x 6.5 mm) Weight 1.05 lb (477 g) 1.22 lb (552 g) Display 10.9-inch IPS LCD (Liquid Retina Display)

1640 x 2360

60Hz refresh rate

500 nits peak brightness 11.6-inch IPS LCD

2000 x 2800

144Hz refresh rate

500 nits peak brightness Processor Apple A14 Bionic (5nm) MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4nm) Memory Unknown 8/12GB LPDDR5

Internal Storage 64GB

256GB 128GB UFS 3.1

Rear Camera 12MP ultrawide, ƒ/1.8 aperture, PDAF 13MP Front Camera 12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.4 aperture 8MP Connectivity 5G (Optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB Type-C USB Type-C Battery 28.6 Wh 9510 mAh

67W fast wired charging Colors Silver, Pink, Yellow, Blue Halo Green OS iPadOS 16.1 (upgradable to the latest iPadOS version) Oxygen OS 13.1 (Based on Android 13) Starting Price $449 TBD

Design & Display

OnePlus Pad vs Apple iPad Air

Both the iPad and the OnePlus Pad feature an aluminium chassis and a premium feel. The two devices have similar dimensions, and while the iPad packs a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display, the OnePlus Pad features a slightly larger, 11.6-inch IPS LCD display. The main difference is that the iPad comes with a 60Hz refresh rate panel, while the OnePlus Pad supports up to 144Hz. That’s one of the fastest refresh rates we’ve seen yet on an Android tablet.

The weight difference is also minimal between the two devices, and they’ll take up very little space in backpacks and travel bags. They’re excellent companions due to their lightweight and compact designs.

4 Images

Close

As for the design, the two devices feature a similar layout. Both tablets feature a power button, volume rockers, and speaker hole cutouts. The OnePlus Pad also has a magnetic port on the bottom, allowing for the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard to connect wirelessly. The iPad also features a similar port, allowing keyboards and the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio to attach wirelessly.

The iPad supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, and the OnePlus Pad support Stylo, the company’s first stylus, specifically created for the tablet.

Camera

OnePlus Pad vs Apple iPad Air



The difference between the devices becomes more obvious when you take a closer look at the camera setup on the back. The iPad features a single 12MP main camera, and the OnePlus Pad features a single 13MP sensor. While both devices have a large camera bump on the back, this is neatly put in the corner on the iPad. It seems to stand out more on the OnePlus Pad and has a more prominent location towards the center of the tablet.

Some might argue this is a better design, as it reduces the chances of the device wobbling on a flat surface, but it’s still overly large, given it sports a single primary sensor.

The OnePlus Pad’s camera supports recording at 720p@30fps, 1080p@30, and 4K@30fps. The iPad supports 1080p@25/30/60fps, and tablets have EIS (Electric Image Stabilization) built-in software to improve image quality.

Performance

The iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, while the Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. The iPad is equipped with the same chip that’s powering the iPhone 12 series, and while it might be nearly three years old at this time, it’s still more than capable. It can easily play graphics-intensive titles, and it’s a great multitasker.

The Dimensity 9000 chip is the world’s first 4nm flagship processor; likewise, it’s already outdated and succeeded by a newer chip. However, it’s still up to the tasks regarding multitasking, browsing, and playing games. Both chips are adequate for day-to-day multitasking, and are capable of handling most applications.

While we don’t know how much memory is inside the iPad, we know the OnePlus Pad will have up to 12GB. That being said, iPadOS and Android are both excellent, and provide great tools for multitasking and using multiple apps simultaneously. Android offers better tools to use apps side-by-side, but Apple’s offering is often smoother. We’ll let you decide which OS works best for you, but it’s clear that whichever you decide to pick up, you’ll be happy with the general performance on a day-to-day basis.

Battery

The iPad has a great battery life and can easily last for a full day with general use. While it has a large battery, it lacks support for fast charging, and it’s not nearly as fast as the OnePlus Pad, which supports 67W fast wired charging. The OnePlus Pad also comes with a massive 9,510 mAh cell, making it one of the largest batteries on the tablet market, and one of the fastest-charging tablets we’ve seen to date.

OnePlus claims the Pad has a 1-month standby time, and a true two-day battery life. Sadly, we don’t have a way to test those numbers just yet, so we’ll have to go with those laboratory-tested results for now.

Which one should you buy?

OnePlus’ offering seems like a good deal, although it’s hard to recommend it as it stands, as we didn’t yet have an opportunity to play with it. Looking at the raw numbers, it appears like a great first-generation device, and it boasts the specs we’d love to see on a tablet that’s aimed to be a more affordable solution to other devices on the market.

Apple dominates the current tablet market, and for a good reason. Apple is one of the best tablet makers due to its ecosystem, and high-end devices. It’s not the most affordable per se, but it has the most complete setup, offered at an affordable price tag. The Apple App Store also boasts professional tools that help creators and professional create work on the go, including apps like Adobe tools, Luma Fusion, and the recently unveiled DaVinci Resolve.

The iPad is a clear winner when it comes to creation, professional tools, and entertainment. The OnePlus Pad could be a great tool, but as it stands, Android doesn’t offer the same app portfolio that could enhance the experience for creators and professionals out there, but it’s worth noting that it doesn’t claim any of those things.

It’s marketed as a secondary product aimed to help get work done on the go. It’s also a portable entertainment center. And based on the specs and early look we’ve had so far, it seems like a perfect device for multitasking, browsing, watching videos, and playing games.