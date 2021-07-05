OnePlus has always mainly been a phone manufacturer, and widely known by its smartphones only, but it seems like the company is now trying to enter into more categories and different fields. A new certification suggests that the company may be working on a new tablet.

According to a certification filed on the EUIPO (via MySmartPrice), OnePlus might be nearing to release its upcoming tablet. The certification only mentions the name, and only includes basic information such as the time, filing language and other miscellaneous information, we do not have any details about any of the specifications the tablet could have.

OnePlus has entered the wireless earbuds market with its OnePlus Buds back in 2019. Just recently, OnePlus has announced its first ever smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch in 2021, alongside its new OnePlus 9 series devices. A tablet wouldn’t really be a surprise to any of us, there were always rumors that the company might be working on it, and now that it is merging the Oppo and OnePlus teams together, it was only a matter of time until rumors started again.

Realme and Vivo – both companies owned by BKK Electronics – are also working on their own version of tablets, which makes the likelihood of seeing a OnePlus tablet far more likely. It’s unclear when the OnePlus Pad tablet could launch, although it’s worth mentioning that we often see these certifications if, and when the products are near finished and ready to launch. We can only wait and see what happens next, we’ll either hear a lot more about it, or it could have just been a test product under wraps. We’ll likely find out more in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts about a possible OnePlus tablet? Would you consider picking one up? Let us know in the comments!