Following weeks and months of speculation, OnePlus finally unveiled its first tablet, called the OnePlus Pad, at the "Cloud 11" launch event in New Delhi. While the company hasn't revealed the pricing yet, OnePlus says that the pre-orders for the tablet begin in April. We had the opportunity to test the device for a short time at the event. And, from the looks of it, it seems the OnePlus Pad has the potential to compete with Samsung and even Apple in the high-end tablet market. Here are our first impressions of the OnePlus Pad.

Price & Availability

OnePlus has yet to reveal the official price of the OnePlus Pad. However, the company has revealed that the tablet will be available for pre-orders starting in April. The tablet will launch in India, North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Based on its specs and comparison to other premium tablets, we expect it to be priced around $450, similar to that of the 10th Gen iPad and iPad Air. However, in typical OnePlus fashion, the company may opt for a more aggressive pricing strategy to take on other players in the tablet market. OnePlus says it will provide more information in the coming days. We will keep this page updated as new information becomes available.

Technical Specifications

Feature OnePlus Pad Build Glass front, aluminum frame Dimensions 25.80 x 18.94 x 0.65 cm Weight 552g Display 11.61-inch IPS LCD

144Hz refresh rate

2800 x 2000-pixel resolution

500 nits

7:5 aspect ratio Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 RAM & Storage RAM: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5)

Up to 12GB (LPDDR5) Storage: Up to 256GB (UFS 3.1) Cameras Rear : 13MP, EIS, Up to 4K 30 fps

: 13MP, EIS, Up to 4K 30 fps Front: 8MP, EIS, Up to 1080p 30 fps Battery 9,510 mAh Charging 67W SuperVOOC (0-100% in 80 minutes) Unlock Methods Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C Operating System OxygenOS based on Android 13 Colors Halo Green

Design

The OnePlus Pad is a stylish tablet that combines premium materials with a sleek design. Constructed with a precision-cut aluminum chassis, the tablet boasts a large 11.6-inch IPS LCD display as its centerpiece (more on this later). Despite being slightly larger than the iPad, the OnePlus Pad feels excellent to hold thanks to rounded edges. The tablet is also quite light weight, coming in at only 500 grams, and a slim profile of just 0.65cm in thickness. This makes it the perfect tablet for anyone who is always on the go.

On the back, you'll find the OnePlus logo in the center and the tablet's huge camera bump just above it. While the camera module is reminiscent of the one found on the OnePlus 11, but houses only a single 13MP camera sensor. Meanwhile, the front-facing 8MP camera is positioned on the top edge above the screen, surrounded by slender bezels that enhance the tablet's modern aesthetic.

As for the button placement, you will find the power button on the left edge and the volume rockers up top. The speaker holes are conveniently placed on both side edges, ensuring that the sound quality is top-notch. There are smart connector pins on the bottom, allowing for seamless connection with the accessories such as the Magnetic Keyboard (again, more on this down below).

As with all the flagship OnePlus products this year, the OnePlus Pad comes only in the glossy shade of green, called 'Halo Green.' While the 'Star Orbit' design gives the tablet a different look, we found that the finish was prone to attracting fingerprints, with noticeable marks appearing after just a few minutes of handling.

Display

The OnePlus Pad features a massive 11.61-inch IPS LCD display up front. The company claims that this is the world's first tablet with a screen that has a 7:5 aspect ratio, which allows for the content to fit on the screen just perfectly. The display also boasts support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, which is one of the fastest refresh rates we’ve seen yet on an Android tablet. This results in a smooth and fluid user experience, with app openings and animations appearing seamless. In addition, the display has been given a 2.5D round edge treatment, which makes the glass blend perfectly with the metal side rails giving it a premium feel.

OnePlus Pad vs Apple iPad Air

In terms of brightness, the display can reach up to 500 nits, which is typical for a tablet of this caliber. The PPI is just shy of 300, which provides sharp and clear images. Another feature of the display is its Delta E rating of less than two, which ensures high color accuracy. Talking about color reproduction, the IPS LCD display produces vibrant colors that are a joy to look at. While it may not match an AMOLED display in color reproduction, it still provides an excellent visual experience.

Performance

Source: MediaTek

The OnePlus Tab is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. This chipset, which is based on ARM's latest v9 architecture, features one Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at up to 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. With such impressive specs, OnePlus promises effortless performance in handling any task on this tablet.

This powerful chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Like the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus Pad also features RAM Vita technology. In simple terms, this technology makes the process of using and reallocating RAM to the apps more efficient and effective. We'll thoroughly assess all of this hardware in our full review of the OnePlus Pad.

Features and Accessories

The OnePlus Pad runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. The software is optimized for the tablet's large display and features a dual-pane design that is leveraged by most of the first-party apps. Although, we did notice a notable absence of gestures for app switching and the 'Four Finger Swipe' to return to the home screen, compared to the iPad. However, these capabilities could be added in a future software update.

With its latest products, it also seems that OnePlus is also trying to develop its own walled-garden (read ecosystem). All of your OnePlus devices work in harmony and are always interconnected. This is especially useful for the OnePlus Pad, which does not support SIM cards and requires a hotspot sharing for internet while on the go. Owners of OnePlus smartphones, however, get to enjoy the benefits of this integrated ecosystem, which brings the convenience of OTP sharing, cellular data sharing, and cross-device copy-paste functionality.

In addition to the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus has also unveiled a range of accompanying accessories. These include the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard and the OnePlus Stylo stylus. The Stylo offers a latency of just 2ms, making it perfect for note-taking and sketching, while the smart connector on the bottom of the device allows for seamless communication with the Keyboard. Unfortunately, OnePlus has not disclosed any information regarding the pricing or availability of these accessories, and we were also unable to test them at the event.

Battery

The OnePlus Pad packs a large 9,510 mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The company claims it can go from zero to 90% in just about an hour, which is quite impressive for a tablet. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra only supports 45W fast charging. And, as expected, there is no support for wireless charging here. While we can't comment on the battery life of the tablet just yet, OnePlus says the tablet features one-month standby.

On the whole, the OnePlus Pad looks like a promising addition to the tablet market. Some of the standout specs, including the 144Hz refresh rate screen, seamless integration with other OnePlus devices, and the range of first-party accessories make the device an attractive option. We'll have a better understanding of the OnePlus Pad's capabilities once we have a chance to thoroughly review the device, but in the meantime, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the OnePlus 11 for a sneak peek.