Back in June, OnePlus has announced that it’ll merge with the Oppo teams together to “better streamline our operations and capitalize on additional shared resources”. There would’ve been no public change that would’ve affected users, however, OnePlus has later confirmed that it was “working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS”.

OnePlus has described the following integration as a positive change since the developer team would be able to much more efficiently maintain the codebase, improve the software and implement new changes much quicker. It also meant that R&D costs would be cheaper and more streamlined, which would overall provide more benefits to both the users, and the company.

“This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it’s happening behind the scenes. We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience.”

OnePlus hasn’t shared whether the newly announced OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs the new Oppo’s ColorOS, however, Adam Conway has confirmed on Twitter that the press release confirms the integration (via 9to5Google).

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 11/Color OS 11.3

OnePlus seems to want to keep this hidden for now, and it also seems to want to steer away from any conversation about the ColorOS and OxygenOS integration. OnePlus has even told its employees not to address any questions regarding the ColorOS integration.

The new changes on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G are very minimal as it stands today. The easiest place to see the new changes is in the battery settings. Damien Wilde has explained earlier his findings.

“OxygenOS 11.3 runs without a hitch, and while there a definite hints of Oppo’s ColorOS, none of this affects the experience in a detrimental way. The added customization options might actually be a big plus point for longtime fans of this third-party Android skin. Almost all of the tweaks and tricks that have been OxygenOS staples for as long as you can remember are present and correct.”