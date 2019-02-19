OnePlus’s OxygenOS adopts Google Duo as standard video calling app
OnePlus will give Google Duo the keys to more integrated access on OxygenOS for its latest phones, making it easier to start and take a video call from more places in the software.
Google Duo calls and contacts will now be listed in OxygenOS‘s native dialer, call log, contacts app, and messaging features. Call connections will also be optimized for “enhanced video calling quality.”
The integrations will be included on OxygenOS 9.0.12 for the OnePlus 6T, version 9.0.4 for the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, and the OxygenOS update with Android Pie for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.
Duo replaced Hangouts as an offering in the standard Google apps suite for OEMs in 2016.
