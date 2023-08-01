OnePlus officially confirmed that it will enter into the foldable smartphone category with its unique product, and the company is expected to release its first-ever foldable smartphone, potentially called the OnePlus Open or the OnePlus Fold, later this year. To make it easier for all of us, we’ll be referring to the device as the OnePlus Open for the time being.

OnePlus’ first foldable could look very similar to the OPPO Find N2, released earlier this year in China. The new device could become available internationally, and there’s a chance it could offer more competition to Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 5 high-end flagship.

Price & Availability

According to the latest rumors, the OnePlus Fold is rumored to launch in Q3 of 2023, and it’s expected to be announced sometime in August, 2023. There’s also a possibility that a small delay could push this date back by a few weeks or months; therefore, we don’t have an exact date in mind until OnePlus sends out invitations. As for availability, rumors claim the OnePlus Open would be available in all markets where the OnePlus 11 is currently sold. This includes North America, Europe, and many more regions.

We haven’t heard any rumors about the pricing yet, but we expect it to be in the same ballpark as other foldables, such as the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Based on current market conditions and projections, we expect the price to be near the $1,850 / £1,750 mark in the US and the UK. Like the OnePlus 11, we expect the OnePlus Open to launch in regions like the US, Canada, and Europe.

OnePlus Open: Specifications

The OnePlus Open powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and have up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, although we could expect other storage tiers such as 256GB. We expect to see 5G support alongside LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. You can look at the rumored specifications below, but make you take this with a heavy grain of salt.

OnePlus Open Rumored specifications and information SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display Cover: 6.3-inch AMOLED, 120Hz | Main: 7.8-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz RAM Up to 16GB Storage 512GB Battery 4,800 mAh with 67W fast wired charging Ports USB Type-C Operating System Oxygen OS 13.1 based on Android 13 Front camera Cover: 32MP | Main: 20MP Rear cameras Primary: 48MP | Ultrawide: 48GB | Telephoto: 64MP with 3x optical zoom Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, NFC

Design & Display

Close

The OnePlus Open is expected to arrive with an outward folding design, similar to the OPPO Find N2, and borrow some characteristics from foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, and the HONOR Magic Vs. We don’t know whether the Open will have a waterdrop hinge mechanism or another custom-built design, but we don’t expect to see a large and very noticeable crease, and the device is expected to fold flat. We’ve also not heard anything about any ingress protection, and given the Find N2 lacks protection, we might not see an official IP rating on the OnePlus Open.

The recently showed-off render images showcase the OnePlus Open with a camera setup similar to the OnePlus 11, and it could have a large circular camera island in the middle containing all of the sensors.

When it comes to dimensions and screen sizes, all we know is that the cover display is rumored to be a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The main screen will reportedly have a fairly large 7.8-inch AMOLED panel with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both panels will reportedly be supplied by Samsung. We don’t expect to see the main display or the cover screen to support stylus input. That said, if you’re after a smartphone with a stylus, we’ve got you covered.

Camera

The OnePlus Open is rumored to come with a powerful camera setup with many sensors on the front and back. On the rear, the Open will reportedly contain 3 sensors, a 48MP primary, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. There’s a chance we could see the Hasselbrad branding and unique features on the foldable that could offer unique filters and additional enhancements, similar to what we’ve seen on previous OnePlus devices in the past.

When it comes to the front cameras, the Open will reportedly come with a 32MP camera on the cover display, and another 20MP sensor on the main screen.

Battery

The OnePlus Open is rumored to come with a 4,800 mAh cell with support for 67W fast wired charging. The foldable isn’t expected to support the same 80W and higher charging speeds as the OnePlus 11, yet this would still make the OnePlus Open one of the fastest-charging phones on the market.

We also can’t exactly rule out the existence of wireless charing, but we haven’t heard anything that’d back up and support this claim, so we’ll just have to hope that OnePlus includes the coils needed to support this. Most foldable smartphones lack wireless charging due to the added heat, space, thickness, and price it requires.

It’s worth noting that the OPPO Find N2 didn’t have wireless charging, and there’s a possibility the OnePlus Open could also miss out on this essential feature.

OnePlus Open: What we want to see

Widely available : We want to see OnePlus release a foldable that’s widely available, unlike the OPPO Find N2. We want a competitive device that can stand up agains the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, and the HONOR Magic Vs in Europe.

: We want to see OnePlus release a foldable that’s widely available, unlike the OPPO Find N2. We want a competitive device that can stand up agains the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, and the HONOR Magic Vs in Europe. No crease and high-quality display : OnePlus was always known for having accurate and bright displays, and the latest rumors claim the company will use Samsung displays. We’d like to see a minimal crease, and a design that can fold shut to protect the main screen from scratches, and dents.

: OnePlus was always known for having accurate and bright displays, and the latest rumors claim the company will use Samsung displays. We’d like to see a minimal crease, and a design that can fold shut to protect the main screen from scratches, and dents. A competitive price : The current generation of foldables are expensive, and as much as we’d love to see a device in the range of $1,400, it’s unlikely to happen due to the high costs. For the time being, we’d love to see OnePlus release the Open at a competitive price that’s on par with other smartphone makers such as Samsung and Google.

: The current generation of foldables are expensive, and as much as we’d love to see a device in the range of $1,400, it’s unlikely to happen due to the high costs. For the time being, we’d love to see OnePlus release the Open at a competitive price that’s on par with other smartphone makers such as Samsung and Google. A flagship-quality camera setup : The OnePlus Open is expected to carry the Hasselblad branding and come with a three-camera setup. While these look impressive on paper, we can only hope that the quality of the images will be on par, or offer a competitive experience to current high-end flagship smartphones.

: The OnePlus Open is expected to carry the Hasselblad branding and come with a three-camera setup. While these look impressive on paper, we can only hope that the quality of the images will be on par, or offer a competitive experience to current high-end flagship smartphones. Fast wired and wireless charging: The OnePlus Open is rumored to support 67W fast wired charging, and we can only hope that we’ll see at least a 15W wireless charging solution supported on the device. Both Google and Samsung managed to put these on their devices, and we’d love to see them arrive in even more premium fodlables.

